DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 2%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62. 7,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 151,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on DCGO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

