DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 44,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,526. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

