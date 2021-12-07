Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.88) price target on the stock.

LON DFCH opened at GBX 55 ($0.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £98.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.20. Distribution Finance Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Distribution Finance Capital alerts:

About Distribution Finance Capital

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.