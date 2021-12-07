Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $60.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of CBT opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

