Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 683.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $40,410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

