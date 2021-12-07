Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $400.40 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Dent has a market cap of $400.40 million and approximately $57.72 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

