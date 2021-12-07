Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TACO. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.