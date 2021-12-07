Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $221,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 25.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.52 and its 200 day moving average is $354.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.