Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $32.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.71. 595,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,517. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,045 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

