Datamine Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $601,182.02 and $18,729.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00336341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00011632 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.51 or 0.01469862 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,690 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.