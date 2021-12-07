Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $182,126.42 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

