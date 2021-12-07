Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $306.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average of $296.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

