Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $331.64

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.64 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.85). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.31), with a volume of 37,269 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £724.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

