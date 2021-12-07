Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $16.27. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 9,149 shares traded.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

