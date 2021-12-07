DAD (DAD) Market Cap Reaches $88.93 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $88.93 million and $6.66 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00211256 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.