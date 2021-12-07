CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

