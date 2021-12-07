CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $17.75 on Top Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $17.75 or 0.00034353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $135,205.58 and $42.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

