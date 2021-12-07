CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 682.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of CTI BioPharma worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CTIC opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.69. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.