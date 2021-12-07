CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,917. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.