Csenge Advisory Group Sells 405 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

SCHO opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07.

