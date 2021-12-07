Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

