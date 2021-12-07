Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $667.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $711.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

