Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

