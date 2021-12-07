Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

