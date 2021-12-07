Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 160 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

