Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

