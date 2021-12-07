Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

