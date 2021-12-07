Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,598 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

