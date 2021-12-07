Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,460.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

