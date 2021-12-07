Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,885 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

