Critical Review: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 39.82% 10.98% 1.64% SVB Financial Group 31.79% 18.95% 1.23%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 5 13 0 2.72

SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $756.89, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.74 $167.32 million $3.87 11.16 SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 9.97 $1.21 billion $32.76 21.17

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats International Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

