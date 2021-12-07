Critical Contrast: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,492.22% N/A -87.01% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 1,170.68 $1.62 million N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

