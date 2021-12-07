Critical Comparison: Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) & EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tokuyama and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.41 $230.63 million $1.61 5.00 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.44 $97.10 million N/A N/A

Tokuyama has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tokuyama pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 8.13% 12.02% 6.26% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokuyama and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 4 0 2.33

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $91.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine. The Specialty Products segment covers the development and sale of polycrystalline silicon, fumed silica, precipitated silica, aluminium nitride, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The Cement segment handles the production and distribution of cement and cement related products that include ordinary Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, ready-mixed concrete, cement-type stabilizer, and waste treatments. The Life and Amenity segment comprises of polyolefin films, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, gas sensors, and ion exchange membranes. The company was founded by Katsujiro Iwai on February 16, 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

