Critical Analysis: BNCCORP (BNCC) versus The Competition

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS: BNCC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BNCCORP to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BNCCORP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP Competitors 1578 7411 6671 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given BNCCORP’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BNCCORP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million $44.61 million 4.25 BNCCORP Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.20

BNCCORP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 32.57% 24.83% 2.80% BNCCORP Competitors 27.45% 11.90% 1.20%

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

