Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$169.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$148.51 target price (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

Shares of CM opened at C$141.32 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$107.44 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,906.10.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

