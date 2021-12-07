Cowen Trims Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Target Price to $15.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CANO opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,925.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

