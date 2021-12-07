Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,806 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CVET stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

