Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

