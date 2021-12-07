Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.