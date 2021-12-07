Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $275.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

