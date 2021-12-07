Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

