Covalent (CQT) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $36.41 million and $5.58 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.