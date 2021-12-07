Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 133,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.64.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

