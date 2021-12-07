Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.64.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.37. 34,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $7,037,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.