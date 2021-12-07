Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.45.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

