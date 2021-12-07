Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.33 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of COUP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 137,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.64.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

