Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $4,156,600. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

