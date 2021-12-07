Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CTRA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,898,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,892. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $4,156,600 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

