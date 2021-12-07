Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

CSAN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01. Cosan has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

