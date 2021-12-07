Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “
CSAN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01. Cosan has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
