Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.